NRIs From AP Stranded In Iran, Israel Arriving In Delhi

VIJAYAWADA: Flights are arriving in New Delhi from Iran and Israel with evacuees from the troubled areas. These include Telugus too. The state government is making arrangements for their onward flights to the state.

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society has reached out to over 100 of its members in Iran to learn about their current status and whereabouts there, and all of them have confirmed their safety.

The APNRTS noted that a flight is flying out of Jordan to New Delhi with 165 passengers from Israel. Of them, three are from AP. They were set to arrive in New Delhi at 11.30pm Monday. Another flight from Iran was expected in New Delhi with 290 passengers. Of them, 5 were from AP. The flight was scheduled to land in Delhi at 01.12am Tuesday.

It said, "The state government, through APNRTS, is making travel arrangements for the AP evacuees from New Delhi to AP."

The contact details of the external affairs ministry's control room are: 1800118797 (toll free). The Indian embassy in Tehran has set up a 24x7 emergency helpline with contact numbers 98 9128109115, 98 9128109109. The contact numbers of the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, are 972 54-7520711 and 972 54-3278392. The helpline numbers of APNRTS are 91 8632340678, 91 8500027678. E-mail: info@apnrts.com.

The society’s helpline, meanwhile, made calls to over 280 non-resident Telugus in Israel, who are its members, they too were found to be safe but staying in shelters. The other Telugus there were also “safe”, it was reported. A majority of them wish to stay back in Israel.

The society advised them to register their names with the Indian embassy there and seek its help in times of an emergency.

The APNRTS addressed high priority emails to the Indian embassies in Israel and Iran to know about the details of NRIs/migrants/students from AP who were registered with the embassies for evacuation. They may make their travel arrangements to their native places in AP in coordination with the resident commissioner’s office at AP Bhavan in New Delhi.

The society has created a WhatApp group. So far, 32 students have expressed their interest to return to AP from the troubled areas. Moreover, four tourists stranded in Iran contacted the society so far. They were advised to register their presence there with the embassy for evacuation.

Its helpline is in touch with the 32 students from AP. It has also addressed email to the embassies of India in Israel and Iran and shared the information about 13 students of AP in Israel wishing to be repatriated to India from Israel and about fours tourists stranded in Iran, who too want to be evacuated.