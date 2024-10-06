NRI Alleges Visakhapatnam Woman Ttrapped him in Fake Love

Visakhapatnam: The Bheemli police in Visakhapatnam have arrested Korupolu Jay Jamima on charges of entrapping a non-resident Indian (NRI) in a fraudulent online relationship, drugging him, extorting money, and threatening to disseminate compromising photographs. The NRI claims he met Jamima on Instagram, where they developed a rapport. He alleges that Jamima professed her love and even visited his parents' home in Sheelanagar, posing as a friend. However, the NRI's parents were unaware of their online relationship.

According to the complaint, Jamima lured the NRI and drugged him using drinks and juices. She allegedly took compromising photos of him while he was unconscious and threatened to post them online unless he agreed to get engaged. Fearing for his reputation, the NRI claims he was coerced into an engagement at a hotel in Bhimili, which cost him over Rs. 5 lakh.

The NRI further alleges that Jamima forced him to stay at her home in Muralinagar, confiscated his phone, and threatened him with physical abuse if he did not comply with her demands. He claims she also threatened to spread the compromising photos and file false police cases against him to prevent his return to America. On October 4, the NRI managed to escape from Jamima's house and approached the Bheemli Police Station. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police have arrested Jamima and seized electronic devices, including a laptop, a tablet, three mobile phones, and a car believed to be linked to the alleged crimes. A search of her residence in NGO Colony, Muralinagar, was also conducted. Jamima has been sent to judicial remand and is currently in central jail.