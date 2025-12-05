November Was Driest Month For AP

Visakhapatnam: November was one of the driest months for Andhra Pradesh in recent decades. The state recorded 69 per cent rainfall during the month, according to IMD data.

The normal fall for the month was 98.8mm and the actual fall was only 32.8mm.

Only East Godavari and Nandyal registered a normal fall though they suffered a deficit fall of 8 and 18 per cent.

The Alluri Sitarama Raju district recorded the highest deficit with 98 per cent. It recorded 0.9mm against the normal fall of 40.3.

Private weather website Skymet said pan-India rainfall was 17mm against the normal of 29.7mm, a shortfall of 43 percent. This happens to be the second lowest rainfall since 2018.

The worst part was that the all-important season of the Northeast Monsoon collapsed against the promising forecast, and the rainiest month of November was a total washout. Though for north India this is the least rainy month for the plains, it is also the most prominent month of the Northeast Monsoon.

Four out of five subdivisions of the Northeast Monsoon over the South Peninsula were largely dehydrated.

South interior Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh suffered a shortfall of 80 per cent rainfall. The only face-saver was the state of Tamil Nadu with a nominal shortfall of 18 per cent rainfall. Northeast Monsoon is the main rainy season for the state, and November is the chief rainiest month.

With the weakening of Cyclone Ditwah off the coast of Andhra Pradesh, subdued rainfall activity is likely over coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh. No vigorous monsoon conditions are expected over the southern parts during the first ten days of December.

South coastal Andhra Pradesh and the interiors of Kerala may have moderate and fairly widespread showers for a day during this period. As such, the Northeast Monsoon activity mellows down considerably during the second half of December.