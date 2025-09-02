Notorious Lady Thief Arrested In Ongole; Gold Worth Rs 8 Lakh Recovered

Nellore: Ongole Cyber Crime Station (CCS) and I Town police arrested a habitual offender involved in stealing gold ornaments from bus passengers’ bags and recovered stolen property worth nearly Rs 8 lakh.

The 38-year-old accused, identified as Amavasya Narasamma of Singarayakonda, has a long history of thefts across Nellore, Guntur and West Godavari districts since 2012. Police said she often posed as a vendor while carrying out thefts.

The latest case was reported on January 16, 2025, when a woman passenger travelling from Ongole to Nellore found her gold ornaments missing after placing her bag on a bus seat. A case was registered under C.R. No. 73/2025 at Ongole I Town PS.

Acting on the instructions of Prakasam SP A.R. Damodar, two special teams, led by Ongole CCS inspector S. Jagadeesh and I Town inspector Y. Nagaraju, tracked the accused. She was arrested on Sunday near Ongole Trunk Road, Bhagyanagar, and the stolen gold ornaments were recovered from her possession.

The SP appreciated the efforts of the investigation teams, including CCS staff ASI T. Balanjaneyulu, constables K. Ravi, Ch. Anjibabu and P. Raghu, woman constable V. Lakshmi and woman home guard Sujatha, for their swift action and recovery of property.