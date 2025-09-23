Notorious Criminal Bathula Prabhakar Escapes From Police Clutches

KAKINADA: Notorious criminal Bathula Prabhakar escaped from police custody on Monday night near Duddukuru village of Devarapalli mandal in East Godavari district.

Devarapalli police said, “Prabhakar was taken to a Vijayawada court from Rajamahendravaram central jail. While he was being taken back to central jail, the police stopped the vehicle for dinner at a dhaba in Duddukuru village. There, he ran away.”

“Prabhakar was in handcuffs in one hand and wearing a white-T shirt and black track pants,” the police said.

The Rajamahendravaram police urged the people to keep a watch. “Those who know the whereabouts of Bathula Prabhakar may contact the police on phone numbers -9440796584 (circle inspector-Devarapalli) and 9440796624 (Devarapalli SI).”

Several cases are pending against Bathula Prabhakar in Telugu states. He had opened fire on police while in detention under the jurisdiction of Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad.