Notification issued for 5 Council vacancies

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
4 March 2025 12:18 AM IST

The Andhra Pradesh government issued a gazette notification on Monday for the conduct of a biennial election to the AP Legislative Council by members of the AP Legislative Assembly to fill five vacancies.

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh government issued a gazette notification on Monday for the conduct of a biennial election to the AP Legislative Council by members of the AP Legislative Assembly to fill five vacancies.

According to the schedule released by the Election Commission, the last date for filing nominations is March 10, with scrutiny set for March 11. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until March 13, and the date of polling is March 20. The election process is to be completed before March 24.

Five Legislative Council members are set to retire on March 29. They include Janga Krishna Murthy (vacant since May 15, 2024) Duvvarapu Rama Rao, Parchuri Ashok Babu, B. Tirumala Naidu and Yanamala Ramakrishnaudu.

