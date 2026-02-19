Not Afraid of Illegal Cases: Kakani

Nellore: Former minister and YSRC district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Thursday accused the police of harassing opposition leaders by filing “false cases.”

He said police had informed him they would visit his residence at 10 a.m. for an inquiry, but no officer arrived even by noon. He termed the episode harassment.

Kakani alleged a case was booked against him for consoling the family of a minor girl who died under suspicious circumstances at Gumalla Dibba and for demanding government accountability. He also claimed that law and order had deteriorated and that his daughter, Poojitha Reddy, was served notices for raising questions online.

“We are not afraid of illegal cases and will continue to fight,” he asserted.