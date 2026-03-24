North Andhra Set to Emerge as ‘Steel Andhra’, Says Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday described the establishment of a mega steel project in north coastal Andhra as a transformative milestone, asserting that the region is poised to emerge as “Steel Andhra”.

In a post on X, he extended greetings to the people of Uttarandhra and said the government had fulfilled its promise of ushering in development across sectors and regions. He noted that the proposed ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India integrated steel plant marks a major boost to the region’s industrial landscape.

Recalling the situation nearly two years ago, Naidu said north Andhra had faced insecurity, land disputes, demolitions and legal issues, leaving people in distress. “Today, the same region is witnessing renewed hope, opportunities and confidence about the future,” he said.

He observed that while the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant symbolises the self-respect of Telugu people, the upcoming plant in Anakapalli district would serve as a new growth engine for Uttarandhra.

The project, to be developed in two phases with an investment of ₹1.36 lakh crore, is expected to strengthen the state’s position in the steel sector and potentially place Andhra Pradesh among the top steel-producing regions in the country. The integrated facility is also likely to spur the emergence of a ‘steel city’ in the region.

Naidu credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government for expediting approvals and ensuring raw material linkages, enabling the state to secure the investment within 21 months. He attributed the progress to coordinated efforts between the Centre and the state.

The Chief Minister said the project would generate lakhs of employment opportunities and drive overall development in the region over the next three years.