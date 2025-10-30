North Andhra Returns to Normalcy After Cyclone Montha

Visakhapatnam: North Andhra Pradesh districts are gradually returning to normalcy following the impact of Severe Cyclone Montha, with large-scale relief operations ensuring zero human casualties despite extensive damage. All flight, train, and bus services have resumed, colleges have reopened, and schools will reopen on Friday.

Combined data from Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), and Parvathipuram Manyam districts show that more than 6,900 people were evacuated to 573 relief camps during the cyclone, while 485 houses and 2,443 hectares of agricultural land were damaged across the four districts.

Anakapalli district was the worst affected, with 5,576 people evacuated to 538 relief centres. The district recorded 225 damaged houses (57 pucca and 168 kutcha), the highest among all four districts. Paddy crops over 1,381 hectares across 18 mandals were damaged, including 570 hectares in Anakapalli alone, while 64.2 hectares of horticultural crops were also affected. Road damage stretched across 366.92 km in 79 locations, and 64 trees were uprooted by strong winds.

In Visakhapatnam district, 1,516 people were sheltered in 16 relief camps across 11 mandals. The district saw limited structural damage, with 22 houses affected, including eight partially damaged pucca houses and 14 kutcha houses (two fully damaged, 12 partially damaged). Agricultural losses were moderate, impacting 21 villages and 107.7 hectares of paddy crop, affecting 383 farmers. No horticultural damage was reported.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) cleared all 157 uprooted trees, restored 10 fallen streetlight poles, and resolved 27 cases of water stagnation. Eight wall collapses and 21 underground drainage overflows were also addressed promptly.

In Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 891 people were evacuated to 19 relief camps. A total of 290 houses were damaged (four fully damaged pucca houses, eight fully damaged kutcha houses, and 278 partially damaged pucca houses), with losses estimated at Rs.18.08 lakh. Agricultural damage affected 150.6 hectares, and livestock losses included four cattle and seven sheep, valued at Rs.3 lakh. Infrastructure damage included 18 fallen trees, two road breaches, and 11 temporary traffic interruptions.

Parvathipuram Manyam district reported the least impact, with no casualties and minimal infrastructure loss. Only 29 houses were damaged, while agricultural losses extended to 904 hectares.

All 78 identified pregnant women in the district were safely relocated. In Anakapalli, 132 pregnant women were shifted to safety, and 39 deliveries were successfully conducted on October 30.

In Vizianagaram district, the cyclone affected 21 mandals, 68 villages, and three towns. Agricultural damage totalled 2,761.6 hectares (2,757.6 hectares of farmland and 4 hectares of horticultural crops). Ninety houses were damaged, including five fully damaged pucca houses, six kutcha houses, and 56 partially damaged structures, with losses estimated at `21.36 lakh. Road surface damage extended nearly 99 km, while total estimated public property damage stood at `11,077.89 lakh.

Rescue teams evacuated 905 people and operated 29 relief camps during the cyclone.