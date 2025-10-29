North Andhra Reservoirs Show Uneven Water Levels Amid Heavy Inflows

Visakhapatnam: Reservoirs across the six districts of North Andhra — Srikakulam, Parvathipuram, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, and Alluri Sitharama Raju — are collectively storing 989.12 TMC of water, leaving a flood cushion of 116.73 TMC. According to data from APWRIMS, the region reflects a mixed hydrological pattern as the cyclonic monsoon intensifies. While most reservoirs remain below full capacity, several are witnessing heavy inflows, prompting close monitoring by irrigation and disaster management authorities.

In Srikakulam district, the Gotta Barrage recorded an inflow and outflow of 38,138 cusecs, effectively moderating flood levels. The Hiramandalam Reservoir, with a gross capacity of 10 TMC, currently holds 3.67 TMC, leaving a flood cushion of over 6 TMC. Smaller reservoirs such as Damodaram Sagaram and Gajjiligedda are functioning within safe limits, while the Narayanapuram Anicut is discharging over 22,000 cusecs downstream.

Reservoirs in Parvathipuram Manyam district are also responding to monsoon surges. Peddagedda Reservoir recorded an inflow of 9,387 cusecs and an outflow of 12,000 cusecs, indicating active regulation. Thotapalli Regulator, Vattigedda, and Vengalraya Sagaram are maintaining moderate storage levels, with flood cushions ranging between 0.25 and 0.74 TMC.

In Vizianagaram district, the Madduvalasa Project is receiving more than 23,000 cusecs of inflow and currently stores 2.08 TMC, leaving a flood cushion of 1.29 TMC. Thatipudi and Andra reservoirs are contributing to the district’s total storage of nearly 6 TMC, with inflows and outflows largely balanced.

Visakhapatnam district’s Mehadrigadda Reservoir, though modest in size, is storing 0.88 TMC and releasing slightly more than its inflow, reflecting controlled discharge. In Anakapalle district, Tandava and Raiwada reservoirs are near full capacity, with flood cushions below 0.5 TMC. Smaller reservoirs such as Pedderu, Varaha, Konam, and NTR continue to remain stable.

Alluri Sitharama Raju district holds the highest water volume among the six, with Donkarayi Reservoir storing 13.15 TMC and Sileru maintaining a flood cushion of 3.69 TMC. Bhupatipalem, Surampalem, and Musurimalli reservoirs are operating within safe thresholds, contributing to a total storage of over 14 TMC for the district.

Together, these reservoirs form the critical backbone of irrigation, drinking water, and flood management systems across North Andhra, underscoring their importance in sustaining both agriculture and public safety during the ongoing monsoon spell.