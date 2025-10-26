North Andhra Ministers Review Cyclone Preparedness

VISAKHAPATNAM: In response to the approaching Cyclone Montha, ministers from North Andhra have been coordinating closely with district collectors from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, ASR, Kakinada, and Konaseema to monitor developments and guide preparedness measures.

Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu alerted the Srikakulam and Manyam administrations, holding discussions on Sunday with the district collectors, police, and departmental heads. The minister said the cyclone is expected to intensify into a severe storm by the morning of October 28, prompting precautionary measures to safeguard lives and property.

Minister Sandhya Rani spoke with collectors from Manyam and ASR, recommending the establishment of control rooms in all mandals and the conduct of regular situation reviews. She advised caution while crossing streams and warned of possible landslides in hilly areas.

Minister Kondapalli Srinivas issued instructions to collectors in Manyam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts regarding Cyclone Montha. He directed electricity department staff to remain alert and ensure uninterrupted power supply. He also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and urged the public to stay vigilant.