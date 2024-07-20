North Andhra ministers ask officials to be vigilant during rains

Visakhapatnam: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, who also holds the disaster management portfolio, held a teleconference with collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) districts in view of the incessant rains.



Other north Andhra ministers Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Gummidi Sandhyarani also got in touch with officials to know about the situation in the north Andhra region following the heavy rains.

Officials informed them about relocating people of seven villages in the ASR district to their designated relief centres.

NDRF teams have moved into the various flood-affected areas. Relief camps have been established and food and medical facilities are being made available. Pregnant women and patients from flood-affected zones have been relocated to nearby medical facilities.

Arrangements are being made to restore power supply wherever it has got cut off due to snapping of wires or short circuit.

The ministers advised people not to cross streams in view of the risk involved. The said necessary resources must be mobilised to avoid risk to lives or inconvenience to people.