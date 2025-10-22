North Andhra Districts Police Pay Tributes to Their Martyrs

Visakhapatnam:North Andhra districts observed the Police Commemoration Day on Tuesday with solemn ceremonies honouring police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Officials of the district said 191 police officers had died across India this year. This day is in commemoration of October 21, 1959, when 10 CRPF soldiers had been killed by Chinese forces in Ladakh.

In Srikakulam, Agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and District SP K.V. Maheshwar Reddy placed wreaths at the Police Martyrs' Monument. District collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said government jobs are being given to families of police officers who die in the line of duty.

Minister Atchannaidu said 6,000 new police recruits will soon get their appointment letters.

In Anakapalli, district collector Vijay Krishnan and SP Tuhin Sinha praised police officers for their dedication to service. They said, "Police officers risk their lives to protect people and keep everyone safe." Additional district police chief L. Mohana Rao read out the names of 27 police officers from the Visakhapatnam Rural District who died between 1983 and 2024.

In Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar and SP Amit Bardar explained the 1959 incident when 10 CRPF soldiers had been killed by Chinese soldiers at a very high altitude (15,000–16,000 feet) in Aksai Chin. The SP Amit Bardar said police forces throughout India have successfully defeated Left-wing terrorism.

In Vizianagaram, SP A.R. Damodar shared a memorial book listing the 191 police officers who died across the country this year. He talked about the sacrifices made while fighting Maoists, saying that "terrorist activities have reduced, which allows us to live freely and peacefully today."