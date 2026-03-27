North Andhra Celebrates Sri Rama Navami With Traditional Rituals Amid Festive Spirit

Visakhapatnam: North Andhra celebrated the Sri Rama Navami amid festive spirit, with the shrine of Lord Seetha Ramachandra Swamy at Neelachala Hill in Ramatheertham serving as the focal point of festivities.

Thousands of devotees gathered on the hill, revered as “Uttara Ayodhya,” to witness the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. The rituals began early in the morning with Abhishekams and Archanas strictly in adherence with traditions, accompanied by Vedic chants.

Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, representing the state government, offered silk robes to the deities. He highlighted the festival’s role in reminding the society of values, such as righteousness, justice, and truth.

Those who participated in the event included Nellimarla MLA Lokam Nagamadhavi, MLCs Gade Srinivasulu Naidu and Penumatsa Suryanarayana Raju, Simhachalam Devasthanam executive officer Jallepalli Venkata Rao, SP A.R. Damodar, and other public representatives. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Botsa Satyanarayana attended the celebrations with his family and offered silk robes.

The temple administration and police made all arrangements – water, prasadam, medical facilities, and security, leading to successful conclusion of the celebrations.

On the occasion, Agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu extended greetings to people, highlighting Lord Rama’s life as a guiding light for family values, governance, and ethical conduct. He wished peace and prosperity for all.