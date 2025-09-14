Non-LPS Farmers Allege Coercion By APCRDA In Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Farmers from Mandadam village in the Amaravati Capital Region have lodged a complaint with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank, alleging threats and coercion by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA). They said they were being pressured to vacate their agricultural lands despite not having joined the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS).

According to reports, the farmers claimed that APCRDA officials forcibly removed fencing from their fields and asserted that the land had been allotted to a private hotel developer. When they attempted to file a complaint at Thullur police station, they were allegedly discouraged and told to hand over their land for pooling instead.

In their complaint, the farmers stated that APCRDA’s actions violated ADB and World Bank safeguard policies, which prohibit intimidation, forced displacement, and coercion. They urged the institutions to intervene immediately, investigate the harassment, and ensure protection for non-LPS farmers before extending further project support.

“Without urgent action, we fear losing our lands, livelihoods, and dignity,” the farmers said in their submission.