Nominated Posts To Be Filled By Month-End, Says Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Education minister and Telugu Desam general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday asserted that “ensuring justice to all cadre members is the collective responsibility of party MLAs, in-charge ministers and zonal coordinators.”

Addressing the zonal coordinators' meeting at the party’s state headquarters NTR Bhavan in Mangalagiri, Lokesh said the party’s fundamental principle that “the worker is the leader” must be implemented in letter and spirit.

Stating that all pending party and nominated posts would be filled by the end of this month, Lokesh asked zonal coordinators to hold meetings in every constituency along with the local MLAs, involving cluster, unit, booth and Kutumba Sadhikara Sarathi committees.

Lokesh asked zonal coordinators to ensure that every activist received recognition and respect within the organisation. “Our leaders must avoid complacency, now that the party is in power, and must work harder than they did during their opposition days. Our responsibility towards party workers has only increased,” he stressed.

The minister asked zonal coordinators to prepare local electoral strategies in coordination with in-charge ministers and MLAs. “The role of TD in-charges is crucial in constituencies represented by Jana Sena and BJP legislators.”

Lokesh asked the coordinators to visit all constituencies and review party affairs Strengthening coordination between MLAs and the cadre was essential.

The TD general secretary asked MLAs to conduct regular grievance redressal programmes in their constituencies, receive petitions from the public and ensure the speedy resolution of issues within their capacity. He said the party would review the ‘false’ cases filed during the five years of YSRC rule and take necessary legal steps to resolve them.

Lokesh said MLAs and in-charges must actively participate in pension distribution, grievance meetings, cadre reviews and Swachh Andhra programmes. Zonal coordinators must submit detailed reports on each of these activities, which the party leadership would later review.

The minister also asked party leaders to ensure that accident insurance cheques were promptly handed over to families of the affected members. “Every TD leader should function strictly under the direction of the party's leadership.

Zonal coordinators Mantenna Satyanarayana Raju, Bhoomireddy Rangopal Reddy, Beeda Ravichandra Yadav, Damacharla Sathya, Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao, Deepak Reddy, Kovelamudi Ravindra, Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, Mandalapu Ravi, and Pellakuru Srinivasa Reddy attended the meeting along with state party president Palla Srinivasa Rao.