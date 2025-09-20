Noisy Scenes In Council Over Move To Develop Medical Colleges In PPP Mode

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council witnessed pandemonium on Friday with the Opposition YSR Congress members pressing for a discussion on the government’s move to deelop new medical colleges under public-private-partnership.

Shortly after the Council session began, its chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju rejected notice for an adjournment motion from YSRC members, who sought a discussion on this issue. Opposition members, raising slogans, trooped into the well. Some of them climbed up the podium raising slogans against the PPP move and shouted, ‘shame-shame’.

The chairman failed to take up Question Hour amid the continuing protests, following which he briefly adjourned the session.

After resumption of the session, the ruckus continued.

The chairman said, “Please do not disrupt the house business. You can bring this up in another format or raise the issue in the business advisory committee. As I have rejected your call for an adjournment of the house, there is no point in insisting on a discussion.”

As his plea yielded no result, the chairman announced an adjournment of the house for the second time.

Later, it was decided in the BAC meeting to allow short discussion on the proposed PPP mode for the government medical colleges.

The chairman resumed the session and sought cooperation from the YSR Congress members to continue the proceedings. He asked finance minister Payyavula Keshav to give a statement on ‘GST Reforms’, but the minister urged the chairman to first restore order in the house.

As the noisy protests continued, the chairman adjourned the house for the day, to meet again on Monday.