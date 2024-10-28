No VIP Break Darshan at Tirumala on October 31

Anantapur: TTD authorities have announced that there will be no VIP break darshan on October 31 due to the Deepawali Asthanam celebrations at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple.

In view of the traditional performance of the annual Asthanam programme on the day of the Deepawali festival, the TTD has cancelled break darshan on October 31.

The TTD Executive Office clarified in a press release that no VIP break darshan requests would be accepted from October 26 onwards.