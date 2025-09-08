No Urea Shortage, Farmers Need Not Worry: Minister Atchannaidu

VISAKHAPATNAM: Agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has assured the farmers that there is no shortage of urea in Andhra Pradesh.

The minister distributed fertilisers and addressed farmers’ concerns during his visit to the Rythu Seva Kendra in Thandevalasa village, Srikakulam rural mandal on Monday.

The minister said, “There are 23,000 metric tonnes of urea available in the district, with an additional 3,000 metric tonnes arriving soon. For the upcoming Rabi season, the Centre has approved 9.5 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers for the state. Farmers do not need to stockpile, as only 25 kg of urea is required per acre.”

Atchannaidu clarified that the urea would be distributed in three instalments through the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) and farmer service centres. A toll-free number is available in all districts for inquiries related to fertilisers. He highlighted that the distribution process would be transparent and fair.

The minister noted that Andhra Pradesh is the only state allocating 70 per cent of urea through Markfed and 30 per cent via private shops.

Atchannaidu said the government would now purchase onions at Rs 12 per kg to support farmers affected by early onion harvests caused by low rainfall.

He said the previous government had neglected farmers’ issues, particularly during price crashes of onions and mangoes.