No UPI Payments At TTD’s Coconut, Agarbathi Counters In Tirumala

TIRUPATI: Despite the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) actively encouraging shops and hotels across the Tirumala hill town to adopt digital payments, several of its own sales counters continue to operate without a unified payments interface (UPI) option, leaving devotees inconvenienced.

TTD itself operates counters to sell coconuts, camphor and agarbathis, apart from its publication, just outside the main temple near the Lepakshi Emporium and other places. But these counters are yet to implement the UPI payment system.

This is in contrast to the temple body’s efforts in recent years to facilitate digital transactions at its accommodation allotment counters, ticket booking counters, laddu counters and even donation kiosks set up at the Annadanam complex.

With no UPI facility, devotees are still required to pay in cash, and often with exact change. For instance, at the coconut sales counters in front of the main temple, devotees must pay ₹20 to receive a set that includes a coconut and a piece of camphor. Counter staff reportedly insist on exact change and occasionally refuse to sell saying there is no change.

“I am surprised to see small vendors in Tirumala accept UPI payments, but not the temple’s own counters. When I tried to pay via UPI at the coconut counter, the staff simply refused and asked for ₹20 in cash,” said Ravi Teja, a devotee from Vijayawada.

With UPI emerging as the preferred mode of payment, especially among younger pilgrims, the absence of digital options at these counters stands out as a gap in TTD’s digital initiatives. Devotees have called for immediate steps to enable UPI payments across all TTD-run outlets.

“It is frustrating to run around looking for change just to buy basic articles. TTD should allow digital payments like everywhere else in Tirumala,” said K. Lakshmi, a devotee from Chennai.