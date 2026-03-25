No Tariff Hike As APERC Issues Retail Power Order for 2026–27

Kurnool: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) on Wednesday issued the retail tariff order for 2026–27, along with true-up/down and performance review orders for 2024–25, retaining existing power tariffs across all categories.

APERC in-charge chairman P.V.R. Reddy said the Commission finalised the order after examining petitions filed by discoms and considering public objections and suggestions. It decided against any tariff hike for 2026–27 and waived true-up charges for 2024–25, benefiting about 1.13 crore domestic consumers.

While discoms projected a revenue gap of Rs 17,508.17 crore, the Commission reduced it to Rs 15,790.57 crore, with the state government agreeing to bear the burden without passing it on to consumers.

Under the tariff structure, domestic consumers will continue to pay existing rates, while free power supply will continue for about 22 lakh farmers. Commercial tariffs have been reduced from Rs 12.25 per unit to Rs 9.95 per unit, benefiting nearly 2 lakh consumers. The load limit for concessional tariffs for cottage and small industries has been increased from 10 HP to 20 HP.

Poultry feed mixing units have been allowed a separate sub-meter with a tariff of Rs 5.85 per unit. The Commission also reclassified certain categories, including solar module manufacturing, and rejected key discom proposals such as changes to Time-of-Day tariffs and rooftop solar billing norms.

The order is expected to ease the burden on consumers while maintaining financial stability in the power sector.