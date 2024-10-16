No state police presence in Tirumala laddu probe: DGP

Vijayawada:In a significant development with regard to the investigation into the alleged contamination of ghee used in the preparation of Tirumala laddu, Andhra Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has underlined that state police will not be involved in the autonomous inquiry initiated by the central government into the laddu issue.

He mentioned that the state government has forwarded the names of Sarva Shreshth Tripathi and Gopinath Jetty as members of the SIT of the union government that will probe alleged contamination of the ghee used in the making of laddu prasadam distributed by the Tirumala Temple.

The DGP asserted that Supreme Court had not expressed any doubts about the special investigation team (SIT) set up by the state government to look into contamination of the ghee used in making of the laddu.



He maintained that the SIT had been created to ensure an independent investigation into the matter.

Tirumala Rao announced that cases related to attacks on Telugu Desam Party central office and Gannavaram TD party office have been transferred to the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

He disclosed that a lookout notice has been issued against YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy following a directive of the Guntur district SP.