No Sparsha Darshanam at Srisailam Today: EO

Kurnool: Due to the heavy influx of devotees for the New Year, Srisailam Temple has suspended Sparsha Darshanam on Wednesday. Executive officer Srinivasa Rao announced that only Alankara Darshanam would be available for all devotees on that day. He further clarified that, in addition to the suspension of Sparsha Darshanam, sevas such as Samoohika and Garbhalaya Abhishekam would also not be conducted. The decision was made to manage the large crowd expected at the temple during this busy period. He requested devotees to adhere to the revised schedule and cooperate with the temple authorities for a smooth darshan.