No Sign of Change in Jagan Even After Historic Defeat: Somireddy

Nellore: Senior Telugu Desam leader and Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has strongly criticised former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that even a year after the public delivered a historic verdict, it seems the lesson hasn’t sunk in.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy has not only failed to leave a mark as chief minister but is now unable to preserve even the dignity of a former CM," Somireddy said while addressing the media on Monday.

He welcomed the firm action taken by the police in Tenali against rowdy-sheeters and said people across the state have appreciated the move. He stressed that such strict measures are necessary to maintain law and order.

However, Somireddy questioned Jagan Reddy’s stance, saying, “It’s shameful that he is choosing to stand with those involved in ganja smuggling, blade gangs, and those who have harassed women.”

Referring to Jagan’s reported intention to visit Tenali to show support for individuals facing nine criminal cases, Somireddy called it deeply irresponsible. “Trying to console such elements is nothing but encouraging criminal behaviour,” he added.

He concluded by saying that if no transformation has occurred in Jagan’s leadership even after being reduced to just 11 seats, it's doubtful any change will come in the future.