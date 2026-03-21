No Shortage of Domestic LPG Cylinders in AP, Says Minister Nadendla

Vijayawada:Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar has said there is no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders while commercial LPG cylinders are being supplied on priority basis to hospitals, schools and welfare hostels in the state.

Speaking to the media Friday, the minister said the three OMCs--IOCL, BPCL and HPCL -- were supplying gas. He turned critical against a misinformation campaign being taken up on shortage of gas. This, he said, resulted in heavy bookings for 5.04 lakh refills on March 14, and added that these had come down to 2.96 lakh so far.



The minister said the state government was holding talks with the central government on a regular basis on trouble being faced on availability of LPG and added that they were also looking for alternative means to overcome the LPG crisis.



He said that earlier, 1.80 lakh LPG bookings used to take place and at present these went up to 1.96 lakh. A ship carrying crude oil would be arriving on March 25, four days later than its original arrival date of March 21.

He noted that the chief minister had called for a new policy favouring priority for Piped Natural Gas over LPG cylinders in urban areas by Monday evening. “We are going to hold a meeting with the representatives of hotels and restaurants. First priority for commercial LPG cylinders was being given to hospitals, schools and welfare hostels.

The minister urged the customers of domestic LPG cylinders not to book more refills as it would cause trouble to other customers. He warned of stern action against those involved in its diversion.



Referring to the central government’s advice to supply kerosene also, the minister said, “We would supply kerosene soon even though they had made AP free from kerosene. It would be supplied mainly in rural and agency areas.



Earlier, the hotel association joint action committee called on the minister and explained the hardships being faced by the hotels and restaurants. The minister promised necessary steps to improve LPG domestic cylinders supply and informed the JAC representatives RV Swamy and Ramana that the gas quota had been enhanced to 5,200mt from 4,500mt.

