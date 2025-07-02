No School Building For Two Decades In ASR's Labaduputtu

VISAKHAPATNAM: Exposing deep negligence, 32 tribal children enrolled at the Labaduputtu Government Primary School in Munchingput mandal of ASR district are pursuing their studies under a makeshift, leaf-roofed shed built by the local community in the absence of a functioning school building.

For nearly two decades, no school building has been constructed. This academic year, the situation has worsened. No teacher has been posted to the school, leaving students without formal education.

The state government’s claims of addressing dropouts from schools rings hollow at Labaduputtu, where access to education itself is in jeopardy.



Disturbed, villagers led by Makavaram sarpanch Vanthala Gangadhar and Adivasi Tribal Association leader Mathamukhi Srinu staged a protest demanding that the government intervene urgently. They sought immediate construction of a proper school and appointment of qualified teachers.