No question of privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant: HD Kumaraswamy

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy said there was no question of privatization of Vizag Steel Plant.

He visited the Visakhapatnm Steel Plant and conducted a review meeting with the management of Rahstriya Ispat Nigam Limited in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The clarity by the Union minister gains significance following reports of the TD alliance taking U-turn with regard to privatization of the Vizag Steel Plant.

The TD activists even attacked the office of English daily Deccan Chronicle in Vizag after it published report on the U-turn regarding VSP.