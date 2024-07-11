Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

No question of privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant: HD Kumaraswamy

Andhra Pradesh
DC Web Desk
11 July 2024 12:09 PM GMT
Kumaraswamy visited the Visakhapatnm Steel Plant and conducted a review meeting with the management of Rahstriya Ispat Nigam Limited in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
No question of privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant: HD Kumaraswamy
x
The clarity by the Union minister gains significance following reports of the TD alliance taking U-turn with regard to privatization of the Vizag Steel Plant. — X.com

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy said there was no question of privatization of Vizag Steel Plant.

He visited the Visakhapatnm Steel Plant and conducted a review meeting with the management of Rahstriya Ispat Nigam Limited in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The clarity by the Union minister gains significance following reports of the TD alliance taking U-turn with regard to privatization of the Vizag Steel Plant.

The TD activists even attacked the office of English daily Deccan Chronicle in Vizag after it published report on the U-turn regarding VSP.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy privatisation of VSP 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick