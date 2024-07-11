No question of privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant: HD Kumaraswamy
Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy said there was no question of privatization of Vizag Steel Plant.
He visited the Visakhapatnm Steel Plant and conducted a review meeting with the management of Rahstriya Ispat Nigam Limited in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
The clarity by the Union minister gains significance following reports of the TD alliance taking U-turn with regard to privatization of the Vizag Steel Plant.
The TD activists even attacked the office of English daily Deccan Chronicle in Vizag after it published report on the U-turn regarding VSP.
