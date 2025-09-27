No Proposal To Reserve Jobs For Locals In ONGC And GAIL: Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Infrastructure and Investments minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy clarified in the State Legislative Assembly that there is no proposal under consideration to reserve jobs for locals in ONGC and GAIL units operating in Andhra Pradesh, including the Tatipaka complex within P. Gannavaram constituency. Replying to a question raised by MLA Giddi Satyanarayana on Friday, Janardhan Reddy explained that GAIL (India) Limited, being a central public sector undertaking, recruits employees on an all-India basis, ensuring equal opportunity to candidates across the country. He disclosed that of the seven regular employees currently posted at the GAIL Tatipaka unit in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, six belong to Andhra Pradesh and one is from Telangana. Additionally, 67 outsourced contract workers are engaged at this unit. All of them hail from Andhra Pradesh. Giving details about ONGC, the minister said the corporation recruits staff on the basis of reservations for categories, such as SC, ST, OBC and EBC. But there is no provision to reserve jobs exclusively for locals in any constituency. He explained that at the Tatipaka ONGC complex in P. Gannavaram, there are 65 regular employees. 41 of them are from Andhra Pradesh and 24 from other states. Among the 144 outsourced and contract workers there, 135 belong to Andhra Pradesh and 11 to other states. Janardhan Reddy said in the ONGC Asset section in Rajamahendravaram, about 1,800 contract and outsourced workers are employed. Of them, 1,600 are from Andhra Pradesh and 200 from other states, he pointed out.