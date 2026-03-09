No-Plastic Nature Run Draws Large Turnout In Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Hundreds of schoolchildren and their parents participated in a “No-Plastic Nature Run” along the southern bank of the Krishna river on Sunday morning to promote environmental awareness.

The event was organised by the Amaravati Walkers & Runners Association (AWARA) in association with Aravinda Schools beneath the Krishna river bridge on the Tadepalli side.

Students from various schools took part in the run, while many parents walked behind them, encouraging the young participants.

The run was flagged off by environmental campaigners Dr D.R.K. Prasad and Dr Padmavathi, founders of the Swachha Challapalli movement.

Among those present were Dr Ramesh Y of Ayush Hospitals, public health expert Dr Suresh, Indrani of Aravinda Schools and Dr Seethamahalakshmi, along with marathon runners and river swimmers.

The event followed a strict zero-waste practice, with participants carrying refillable water bottles and avoiding single-use plastics. Cloth banners were used for signage.

The run was coordinated by AWARA women’s coach Sakuntala Devi. AWARA founder Prof. Ajay Katragadda said the participants left the river sands clean, taking back only memories of the event.