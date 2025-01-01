No plan to evict families living near canal areas: Dr Ponguru Narayana

Tirupati: Minister for municipal administration and urban development Dr Ponguru Narayana has assured residents that the government has no plans to evict poor families living along the embankments of the Sarvepalli and Jafar canals in Nellore city.

Addressing concerns over possible displacement, he emphasised that the government remains committed to the welfare of all its citizens.

The minister participated in the distribution of NTR Bharosa pensions in the 16th division's Gurrala Madugu area on Tuesday. During the event, he was accompanied by State Waqf Board chairman Abdul Aziz, NUDA chairman Srinivasulu Reddy, and municipal commissioner Surya Teja.

Addressing the media, the minister dismissed rumours regarding the eviction of families along the canals. He said the government has no intention of displacing them under any circumstances. Drawing from his own humble beginnings, he expressed his understanding of the challenges faced by the poor and urged the public not to be swayed by misinformation.

He reassured people that the government's focus remains on the welfare and development of all citizens. He also assured Nellore residents that several pending projects, including underground drainage systems and drinking water facilities, would be completed in near future.

The minister affirmed that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the NDA government is focused on improving the state's economic conditions. He highlighted the allocation of ?32,000 crore annually for pensions, which benefits 64 lakh individuals across the state.

Dr Narayana also mentioned the government's efforts to attract industries to foster industrial growth and generate employment opportunities for the youth, ensuring both their financial stability and the state's economic progress. He said the government is committed to comprehensive development across all districts. "We are working to fulfill every promise made to the people", the minister said, emphasising that development is the government's primary goal.