No Mercy For Illegal Miners, Says Ravindra

Vijayawada:Minister for excise, mines, and geology Kollu Ravindra on Saturday told the Assembly that the state government had detected large-scale illegal mining operations in the Rustum and Bharat mines of Podalakur mandal in Sarvepalli constituency and initiated stern action against those involved.

MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy posed a question regarding action against illegal mining operations. The MLA said he had spoken on the issue in the last Assembly as well, but no action was taken. He revealed that he had also sent GPS locations and evidence to the Prime Minister's Office. The minister stated that officials had identified irregularities at the Rustum Mining Company, and those who supplied explosives to the mines had also been booked.

“Since April 2023, there has been an unexpected surge in demand for quartz, which led to rampant illegal quarrying with the connivance of certain officials,” he pointed out. Kollu Ravindra stated that the coalition government, after assuming office, acted on his complaint, ordering an inquiry and registering cases against 12 individuals, including former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, which led to multiple arrests. The minister further informed the House that the Centre, on 20 February 2025, recognised quartz as a major mineral, which opened new avenues for stricter state action in related cases. Referring to the Obulapuram mines case, Ravindra said, “The government has also learnt that nearly one lakh tonnes of seized iron ore from Obulapuram were illegally transported. We will take the toughest measures against those responsible,”. The minister informed that nearly 1,900 illegal mining cases had been registered in the last few years.