No LPG Shortage in Prakasam, Says Joint Collector

NELLORE: Asserting that there is no shortage of domestic LPG in Prakasam district, joint collector Kalpana Kumari on Tuesday warned of strict action against any attempts to create an artificial scarcity through hoarding or diversion.

During a surprise inspection at the Nirmala Indane Gas Agency godown in Tangutur mandal, she reviewed stock registers, daily sales records and cylinder availability.

She said oil companies are supplying LPG cylinders as per demand and cautioned that stringent action would be taken against those indulging in hoarding or black marketing.

Officials were directed to ensure uninterrupted supply so that consumers do not face inconvenience. Gas agencies were also advised to immediately report any supply-related issues to the authorities.

Mandal revenue officials accompanied the joint collector during the inspection.