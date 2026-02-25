No Link Between Heritage and VSR Aviation, Claims Lokesh





Speaking to the media at the state assembly’s media point, Lokesh said Heritage Finlease was established in 1996, while VSR Aviation came into being only in 2022. VSR Aviation had availed finance from Heritage Finlease in the normal course of business, just like several other companies, he claimed.Drawing a parallel with past controversies, he alleged that after the murder of former minister Vivekananda Reddy, attempts were made to falsely implicate his family. “Did we foresee that we would come to power, that our MP would become aviation minister, that Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar would board a VSR flight and that it would crash? Are we astrologers,” he sought to know.The minister said he would place full details of the VSR Aviation issue before the. “We will respond firmly wherever a clarification is required,” he asserted.Responding to former minister Botsa Satyanarayana’s remark that “petty thieves are being caught while big thieves are let off,” Lokesh shot back, asking whether Botsa was calling Jagan Reddy a “big thief” and demanding his arrest.The education minister said SIT investigations had revealed the facts and recalled that over six cases were filed against him during the YSRC rule, including those related to AP FiberNet, Skill Development, Inner Ring Road, liquor policy, sand mining and assigned lands.Lokesh stressed that filing a chargesheet required sanction from the competent authority — the governor in the case of ministers and the assembly speaker for MLAs. “Was there any evidence to show the governor,” he asked, terming the earlier cases false.The minister announced a two-day orientation programme for MLAs and MPs at the party office, with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as the “principal.” “We are all students,” he said.