No Lessons Learnt from Tirupati Stampede in AP

Hyderabad: The administration in Andhra Pradesh appears to have failed to learn lessons from the stampede incident that took place in Tirupati in January this year.

This negligence apparently claimed the lives of nine people in another stampede that occurred at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga in Srikakulam district on Saturday morning. The administration in Srikakulam district claimed that the incident happened at the temple maintained by private persons and there is no clue about the surging crowds to the premises.

However, the Opposition YSRCP blamed the police for the incident. Leveraging technology, the police claim that they would get information of huge gatherings in minutes. Moreover, the personnel of Special Branch (SB) units regularly collect information about whatever is happening in every district.

Yet, the police allegedly failed to get information about the increasing number of devotees heading to the temple. This resulted in a stampede. At least, the traffic police could have alerted the law and order police about a large number of people heading towards the temple to enable them take crowd control measures.

Responding to the incident, former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy alleged that the State government was irresponsible in handling the Tirupati Vaikuntha Ekadashi stampede and the Simhachalam wall collapse incident.

“Although it is expected that 20,000 devotees will visit the temple in Kasibugga, the government failed to provide minimum facilities. This government is not in a position to take care of the welfare of the devotees,” he said, adding that the TDP was always busy in trying to paint the YSRCP leaders as anti-Hindu.