No Human Cases Of Bird Flu In Chittoor, Annamayya: Health Commissioner

VIJAYAWADA: Health Commissioner G. Veerapandian on Friday ruled out any human cases of bird flu in Chittoor, Annamayya and other districts of Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement, he said rumours about a youth from Chittoor district being infected were false. Samples collected from the individual were tested at a virology laboratory and found to be negative for bird flu. He appealed to the public not to panic.

Referring to bird flu detected among poultry in parts of Chittoor and Annamayya districts, the commissioner said all necessary measures were taken to prevent transmission from birds to humans. Poultry farm workers were provided oseltamivir tablets, N95 masks and sanitisers, and health staff collected details of family members in affected villages.

He said 54 samples from people with suspected symptoms tested at the SVIMS laboratory were negative. As a precaution, beds have been kept ready in hospitals at Chittoor and Madanapalle.

The commissioner said district collectors, along with officials from revenue, panchayat raj, health, police and other departments, were closely monitoring the situation. A central team from Delhi is expected to visit the districts to review the situation.