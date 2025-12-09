No Helmet, No Petrol in Tirupati from Dec 15

Tirupati: Petrol will not be supplied to two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets in Tirupati from December 15.

The district police would strictly enforce the ‘No Helmet–No Petrol’ rule to reduce road accident- related deaths. The rule comes under Section 194 (D) of the Motor Vehicles Act, which provides penalties for riding without protective headgear.

SP Subba Rayudu said national road accident data showed nearly 45 per cent of all accident-related deaths involved two-wheeler riders. Over-speeding and riding without helmets remain the main reasons for these fatalities.

He said around 40 per cent of such deaths could be prevented if both the rider and the pillion rider wear helmets properly. Road accident death often leaves a lasting emotional and financial burden on the family.

In this connection, the Tirupati district police started large-scale awareness programmes across the district, which would continue till Dec 15.

The SP said, “We are giving enough time for the public to understand and follow the rule. Wearing a helmet is compulsory for both the rider and the pillion rider. After Dec 15, strict action will be taken against those found riding without helmets.”

Petrol pump owners across the district have already been informed about the enforcement plan. They have been asked to cooperate with the police by refusing fuel to two-wheeler riders who are not wearing helmets.