No Fresh Anuria Cases Linked to Adulterated Milk Reported in East Godavari

Vijayawada: The East Godavari district administration on Wednesday said no new cases of health complications, including anuria, linked to the consumption of adulterated milk were reported during the day.

Officials said a total of 20 persons were affected in the incident, of whom 15 are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals, while five have died. Among those under treatment, six patients are on dialysis, one is on ventilator support, and the remaining are receiving both dialysis and ventilator support.

As part of medical surveillance, blood samples of 315 persons from 110 families supplied with milk were tested. Of these, 113 persons were found to have normal results, while two reported health issues not linked to the consumption of adulterated milk.

The administration has constituted Rapid Response Teams comprising the district surveillance officer, general medicine specialists, a microbiologist, paediatrician, forensic expert, epidemiologists and nephrologists. In addition, 14 field surveillance teams visited 679 houses and screened 957 families.

Officials said samples of paneer, ghee, drinking water, vinegar and milk have been sent to JNTU, Kakinada, for analysis. Samples of milk and curd collected from affected households, along with a milk sample from a dairy in Narasapuram, have also been sent to VIMTA Labs in Hyderabad. Test reports on microbial and physico-chemical analysis, as well as detection of toxic adulterants, are awaited.

The district administration said the situation is under control and further action would be taken based on laboratory confirmation and findings of the ongoing investigation.