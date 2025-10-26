No Free Travel For Women In AP On Special Buses During Karthika Maasa

KAKINADA: It is Karthika Maasa, the holy month during which people visit temples. In AP, women are taking advantage of the free RTC bus travel scheme to visit not only the nearby but also distant temples in various districts of the state.

As a result, occupancy in RTC buses has crossed 100 per cent during certain hours and week days, particularly Mondays and Fridays in Godavari districts like the Konaseema, Kakinada, Eluru, and East and West Godavari.

The rush is so high that APSRTC has pressed in special buses for Pancharama Kshetras with a fixed fare. Women too have to pay the regular fare in case they want to travel on these buses. This has led to demand from women that extra buses be introduced during the Karthika Maasa, so that they can travel conveniently for the darshan of deities during the holy month.

It is said about 400 additional buses are needed to meet the rush, particularly women.

According to RTC officials, the occupancy rate in Kakinada district on an average has risen to 92 per cent and Amalapuram to 85 per cent. Ramachandrapuram and Ravulapalem have an occupancy percentage of 106 and 104 respectively.

RTC zonal chairman Reddy Appala Naidu told Deccan Chronicle that the corporation has a requirement of 2,500 new buses and 7,500 additional staff. Only then the RTC can meet the rush, particularly of women. Appala Naidu said he will take up the matter at a meeting scheduled on October 31.

Godavari districts are famous for many shrines. Four Pancharama Kshetras out of five are located in Kakinada, Konaseema and West Godavari districts – Sri Kumara Rama Bhimeswara Swamy Temple in Samalkot, Sri Bhimeswara and Manikyamba Temple at Draksharama, Ksheera Ramalingeswara Temple at Palakollu and Sri Someswara Temple at Bhimavaram. The fifth temple is the Amaralingeswara Swamy Temple at Amaravathi in Guntur district.

On Sundays and holidays, people also visit places for excursions, like Maredumilli, Rampachodavaram, sea shore areas and Dindi Resorts.

A woman passenger Parvathamma of Pithapuram said though the government has introduced free travel in RTC buses for women, it has failed to provide a comfortable journey. Women passengers frequently end up quarrelling with each other. She said the government should provide extra buses to meet the rush on special occasions like the Karthika Maasa.