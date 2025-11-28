No Excuses If Paddy Gets Soaked During Rains: CS Warns Collectors

VIJAYAWADA: With heavy rain forecast across several coastal and southern districts due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand has directed district collectors to take strict precautionary measures to ensure that paddy stocks do not get wet at procurement centres.

During a video conference from the Secretariat on Thursday, Vijayanand reviewed paddy procurement, welfare hostels, residential schools, RTGS functions, public perception, and document uploads for agent space.

He instructed collectors in Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa and other coastal districts to alert farmers and ensure that paddy is protected round the clock. RTGS officials were told to issue continuous weather and cyclone updates to farmers via SMS.

Stating that no complaints should arise over increased moisture levels due to wet paddy, the Chief Secretary said joint collectors would be held responsible if farmers are forced to sell paddy at lower prices due to rain damage.

Reviewing welfare hostels and residential schools, Vijayanand said works sanctioned under the Swachh Bharat Mission must be expedited and hostels linked to RTGS for regular monitoring.

Special chief secretary (Agriculture) B. Rajasekhar said paddy had been sown in 17 lakh hectares this season, with an estimated output of 113 lakh metric tonnes.

CM Secretary A.V. Rajamouli said there were recurring complaints of wet grain being sold off at lower rates and urged collectors to ensure timely transportation with appropriate tie-ups.

Civil supplies corporation VC and MD S. Dilli Rao said that 7.92 lakh metric tonnes of paddy worth ₹1,877 crore had been procured so far from 1.16 lakh farmers, and ₹1,720 crore had already been credited to their bank accounts.