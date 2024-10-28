No evidence of ragging in Kurnool Medical College: Panel

Kurnool:The five member-panel of the National Medical Council Anti-Ragging Committee found no evidence of ragging in Kurnool Medical College, principal Dr. K. Chitti Narasamma said on Monday.

Dr Narasamma, herself, led the inquiry team after reports surfaced on social media earlier in the month that first year students were being ragged. Other members of the panel were Government General Hospital superintendent Dr C. Prabhakar Reddy, vice-principal Dr Hari Charan, senior members Dr Renuka Devi and Vijayananda Babu.

Dr Narasamma said the investigation team found no evidence of coercion regarding dress code. Junior students confirmed that while they were encouraged to maintain a neat appearance and utilise study applications, these were purely voluntary practices

The investigation team found a positive relationship between senior and junior students.

College authorities said no ragging complaints were officially registered by the students or their parents.

Dr Narasamma said this could indicate that either the reports of ragging were fake news or there was reluctance to voice concerns.

The institution has implemented comprehensive measures to address any ragging incidents, she added.