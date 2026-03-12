No Disruption In LPG Supply To TTD Kitchens: Official

Tirupati: The TTD on Thursday said that there is no disruption in the supply of cooking gas to its 'laddu' and Annadanam kitchens. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams administers the world-famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala.

According to an official from the temple body, on an average about four lakh laddus are prepared every day in Tirumala, while during festival periods the number rises to nearly 10 lakh.

The total cooking gas requirement for laddu preparation and Annadanam units together in Tirumala is over 10 tonnes per day, the official further said.

"There is no scarcity or disruption of cooking gas supply in Tirumala. Devotees can take laddus as usual without any restrictions," the official told PTI.

The temple body maintains a buffer stock of cooking gas sufficient for one week to ensure uninterrupted preparation of laddus, the consecrated sweet and Annaprasadams, said the official.

The official said priority in laddu distribution is first given to Tirumala and later supplied to TTD information centres and important temples.

Similarly, TTD uses piped gas supply for laddu preparation and the main Annadanam centre, while cylinders are used for other Annadanam units.

On an average nearly 75,000 meals are prepared at the main Annadanam centre, while about 2.25 lakh meals are served across all centres.

During festival days the number of meals prepared across Annadanam centres rises to more than three lakh, the official added.