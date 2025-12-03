No-Confidence Motion Passed Against Kurnool MPP

KURNOOL: A no-confidence motion moved against Kurnool Mandal Parishad President (MPP) and Ulchala Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) member D. Venkateswaramma was passed.

MPTC members accused her of misusing mandal funds and ignoring fellow members while misusing her powers. On July 7, 13 MPTC members submitted Form-2 to Kurnool RDO K. Sandeep Kumar seeking action. Following this, notices were issued to all 19 MPTC members.

A special meeting was held on Tuesday at the Zilla Parishad mandal meeting hall under the chairmanship of the RDO. Venkateswaramma and her supporters stayed away. The RDO announced late on Tuesday that the motion was passed with the support of 13 members.