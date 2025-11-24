No-confidence Motion Against Nellore Mayor Sravanthi

Nellore: A no-confidence motion was filed against Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) Mayor Potluri Sravanthi, with 40 corporators handing over a signed notice to Joint Collector M. Venkateswarlu on Monday.

The corporators allege that the mayor and her husband, Potluri Jayavardhan are obstructing development and indulging in corruption. They also complained that municipal development works are being hindered due to Jayavardhan’s interference in corporation matters and they are bringing a bad reputation to the NMC. They had reportedly already raised these issues with the MAUD Minister P. Narayana on Sunday. In this context, a no-confidence motion notice was formally submitted against the mayor on Monday.

In the municipal corporation elections held four years ago, the YSRCP won 54 divisions and the mayorship which is reserved for an ST woman, was given to Potluri Sravanthi, a close associate of Nellore Rural TDP MLA K. Sridhar Reddy, who was earlier in the YSRCP.

Following the 2024 elections, when the TDP regained power, Sravanthi attempted to switch multiple parties, but there were no takers, and she had to continue in the YSRCP. Last year, the previous NMC Commissioner Vikas Marmat filed a forgery complaint against Jayavardhan and the Town Planning staff for allegedly forging his signature to release certain mortgage documents. With all these issues adding up, the ruling party leaders have decided to file the no-confidence motion against Sravanthi. With the TDP holding 41 corporators in the council, it could pave the way for her dismissal from the Mayor’s post.