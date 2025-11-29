No Clean Drinking Water Supply to Dalit Colony for Over 15 Days

Visakhapatnam: There has been no clean drinking water supply to Ambedkar Dalit Colony in Arundhati village of Ravikamatham mandal in Chodavaram constituency of Anakapalli district for more than 15 days.

The colony has nearly 2,500 residents, who have long relied on their household taps connected to the village tank built under the PM Jal Jeevan Mission. However, over a fortnight ago, they started receiving muddy water in their taps, following which they have no drinking water supply.

Villagers have been constantly pleading with authorities to clean up the tank or supply water to them through tankers. With no response, the villagers, including women and elderly residents, staged a demonstration in front of the Babu Jagjivan Ram statue in the colony on Wednesday.

That evening, a water tanker arrived but it was sufficient for only 30 families. Since then, water supply has only been sporadic. Villagers allege that water tankers are being sent only for media coverage, rather than addressing the community’s actual needs.

Residents, led by CPM leader K. Govinda Rao, C.H. Raju, and Vakhthulu Raju, have demanded that water be supplied to the Dalit Colony through water tankers until the water tank in the colony is not cleaned and clean water supply restored through the household pipes.

Otherwise, they have threatened to intensify their agitation.