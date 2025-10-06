No Change In Senior Citizen, PHC Darshan: TTD

Nellore: TTD once again appealed to devotees not to believe in the fake and misleading news spread on a few social media platforms regarding the darshan for elderly and handicapped people.

TTD is releasing online quotas for 1,000 senior citizens and disabled devotees three months in advance. For a person one free laddu@50/-will be issued.

They will be allowed for Darshan through the senior citizen, PHC line at 3 pm every day, located adjacent to the Tirumala Nambi Temple.

TTD appeals to devotees only to log onto www.tirumala.org, https://ttdevastanams.ap.in for correct information.