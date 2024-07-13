No breakthrough in missing Muchumarri girl case











Accused minor boys responsible for the girl going missing from Muchumarri in Nandyal district are apparently providing false information to police, resulting in no breakthrough in the case.On Friday night, police dug at a location indicated by the minors but found nothing there.With pressure from Alur MLA B. Virupakshi to locate the girl increasing, senior police officials have stepped in to deal with the case. They visited the Nandikotkur circle office to question the three minors.One boy reportedly claimed the girl had been buried in the ground next to the KC canal between the old and new Muchumarri villages. Another accused boy said they buried the body on the other side of the embankment. But no trace of the body has been found in either location.Sources said CCTV footage has been found showing the three minor boys taking the girl along with them. But it is unclear what happened next. The canal in which the girl had been thrown after allegedly being sexually assaulted, is about 120 feet deep.NDRF and SDRF teams, apart from scuba divers, have been in vain searching for the girl’s body in the canal.On Saturday, search operations continued in different parts of Muchumarri village and the Krishna River even as several social organizations, including the Valmiki Welfare Association, are staging protests in the village, demanding immediate action against the accused.Alur MLA Virupakshi visited the village to console the victim’s family. He demanded that the girl’s body be found within 24 hours and immediate action against the accused boys. Otherwise, he has threatened to start a hunger strike with members of his Boya Valmiki community.The MLA has sought ₹10 lakh ex-gratia for the girl’s family and a government job for a family member.Virupakshi demanded an immediate response from home minister V. Anitha on the developments.