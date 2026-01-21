NMC’s Special Drive Against Mosquitoes, Stray Dogs, Roadside Cattle, Monkeys

Nellore:In a major push to address public safety and health issues, the Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) has announced stringent action against stray dogs, cattle roaming on roads, nuisance of monkeys, and the mosquito menace.

Speaking to this newspaper, in-charge mayor of Nellore Roop Kumar Yadav underlined that coordinated enforcement and sanitation measures will be implemented across all divisions in this regard.

As part of the special drive, daily fogging operations, spraying of oil, and desilting of drains will be carried out without interruption. Ward sanitary secretaries will ensure effective implementation at the ground level while special officers have been posted in all nine zones to ensure overall supervision.

Roop Kumar Yadav disclosed that Urban Development minister P. Narayana has assured special funds, independent of budgetary allocations, so that the corporation can deal swiftly with both public health and civic issues.

He said the action plan has been prepared in line with directives of minister Narayana, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, and MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, with a focus on delivering visible relief to citizens.

The mayor said complaints related to mosquito menace, stray dogs, and cattle on roads have dominated Praja Darbars. He asked officials to ensure time-bound execution of the special drive.

Municipal commissioner Y.O. Nandan said the corporation had reorganised the city’s 54 divisions into nine zones to improve monitoring and accountability. Anti-mosquito operations will be carried out using 50 newly procured fogging machines, along with existing fogging equipment.

Nandan emphasised that senior officials will supervise the daily field-level activities, including fogging and spraying of larvicide in drains, while regular desilting and sludge removal will be undertaken. Owners of vacant plots will be directed to remove stagnant water. Sanitation staff will monitor segregation of wet and dry waste.