NMC Sanctions 106 PG Medical Seats For Andhra Pradesh: Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for health Satya Kumar Yadav announced that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has sanctioned a total of 106 postgraduate (PG) medical seats for Andhra Pradesh. Of these, 46 seats have been allotted to existing government medical colleges, while the remaining 60 have been allocated to five newly established colleges.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the minister said that the state’s existing government medical colleges currently have 1,763 PG seats in broad specialities and four seats in diploma courses.

The newly sanctioned 106 PG seats have been distributed across 11 government medical colleges. The allocation includes 20 seats in general medicine, 20 in gynaecology, 26 in paediatrics, 12 in anaesthesia, four in radiology, and a few more across other departments.

Among the new colleges, the seat distribution is as follows: Machilipatnam – 12, Nandyal – 16, Rajamahendravaram – 16, Vizianagaram – 12, and Eluru – 4.

The PG seats sanctioned for existing colleges include: Guntur Medical College (Radiology – 4), Andhra Medical College (Emergency Medicine – 4, Paediatrics – 4), Anantapur Medical College – 15, Kadapa – 7, Kurnool – 4, Srikakulam – 8, and Tirupati SVIMS – 13.