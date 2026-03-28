Nizamabad Budget Pegs Spend at ₹247 Crore

NIZAMABAD: The Nizamabad Municipal Corporation on Saturday approved its proposed budget for the financial year 2026–27, along with revised estimates for 2025–26, at a special meeting chaired by Mayor Kuragayala Uma Rani.

Mahesh Kumar Goud, Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, District Collector Ila Tripathi and Municipal Commissioner Dileep Kumar attended the meeting.

The council unanimously approved the budget proposals. As per estimates, the opening balance as on April 1, 2025 stood at ₹9,471.33 lakh, with revised income for 2025–26 pegged at ₹13,717.11 lakh, taking the total to ₹23,188.44 lakh.

For 2026–27, the general fund income is estimated at ₹14,763.60 lakh, with an additional ₹9,937 lakh expected through plan and non-plan grants. The total expenditure is projected at ₹24,700.60 lakh.

Corporators raised issues related to their divisions during the meeting, to which officials and public representatives responded, assuring action.

Mahesh Kumar Goud said, “politics should be limited to elections and emphasized that all should work unitedly beyond party lines for the development of Nizamabad city.”

He said a request had been made to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for special funds for Nizamabad and a positive response was received. He asked officials to ensure equitable allocation of funds across divisions and stressed the need to implement a master plan in view of the growing population.

A draft master plan has been prepared and, he suggested, meetings should be held with corporators to make necessary modifications.

Ila Tripathi instructed officials to function responsibly while respecting elected representatives. She said, “addressing public issues raised by corporators with dedication.” She suggested convening a special municipal meeting within a month, with the Mayor’s approval, to review division-level issues.

Corporators and officials from various municipal departments attended the meeting.