Nitin Gadkari Reviews Highway Projects during Two-Day AP Tour

Tirupati: Union Roads Minister, Nitin Gadkari, on a two-day tour of Andhra Pradesh, has reviewed the status of various highway projects with officials and public representatives. The minister's visit from Wednesday included stops in Tirupati, Madanapalle and Tirumala.

Upon his landing at the Renigunta Airport, Gadkari was welcomed by state roads minister BC Janardhan Reddy and principal secretary Kantilal Dande. He started a review meeting at the airport's VIP lounge, engaging with officials and elected representatives.

They discussed the progress of the national highway projects, the ongoing works, and the overall condition of roads in the state.

A key focus of the discussions was the preliminary approval granted by the central government for several road projects aimed at connecting the capital Amaravati with other regions in Andhra Pradesh as also with neighboring states.

Sources said the 189-km Amaravati Outer Ring Road (ORR) was among the projects discussed. The review also covered other infra developments, including the Vijayawada Eastern Bypass Road and a proposed flyover extending from NTR Health University to Nidamanuru.

Tirupati MP, M Gurumurthy, presented several proposals to the Union minister, including a request to convert the iconic bridge at Siddeswaram into a barrage on the Krishna River. Gadkari is said to have responded positively to this proposal.

The other pleas from the MP included infrastructure improvements such as culverts, underpasses and bridges on various national highways to enhance irrigation and transportation facilities in the region.

Gurumurthy also proposed expansions of several national highways to improve connectivity, notably the extension of NH 16 from Tada to NH 71 at Srikalahasti. The MP highlighted the need for improvements on NH 71 at various locations in and around Tirupati city.

Minister Gadkari promised him that the feasibility of the proposed projects would be carefully studied before any decisions are made.

Following the review meeting, the Union minister travelled by helicopter to Madanapalle to attend a private event at the Satsang Foundation. His itinerary included an overnight stay in Tirumala, where he is scheduled to offer prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Temple on Thursday morning before returning to New Delhi.